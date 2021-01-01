Share:

ISLAMABAD - Many people hate to walk away from a situation they’ve invested significant time, money or resources on, even if it’s hopeless.Those wasted efforts are called ‘sunk costs’ and the more you spend, the more you’re likely to keep at it. It turns out our primate cousins act the same way, according to a new study from Georgia State University.Researchers taught dozens of monkeys to play a video game and, rather than starting over on a new level, the animals kept trying to win the same one round.In fact, they spent up to seven times as long as they should have on one round when they would have had a better chance of getting a treat just skipping ahead to the next one.That’s because of a combination of uncertainty about the outcome and an ingrained evolutionary mechanism that helps us balance costs and benefits, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports. Julia Watzek, a researcher in Georgia State University’s Center for Behavioral Neuroscience, worked with her graduate advisor, Sarah Brosnan, on the analysis.