ISLAMABAD - The communications company Viasat is petitioning the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to investigate SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites, claiming the constellation poses environmental hazards.The document cites a number of grievances including SpaceX’s satellites failure rate to devices colliding in orbit and re-entry pollution risks.However, SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk caught wind of the petition and did what most billionaires do – he took to Twitter.Musk shared a tweet on his page saying: ‘Starlink ‘poses a hazard’ to Viasat’s profits, more like it.’ John Janka, Viasat’s chief officer for global government affairs and regulatory, told DailyMail.com: ‘There has been strong concerns raised among a wide number of players in the industry this summer about the satellite’s orbital debris, space safety and interference issues.’’It is not just SpaceX, these concerns are about mega constellations in general - anyone proposing to send thousands and tens of thousands of satellites into orbit.’