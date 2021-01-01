Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Climate Change Thursday directed Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to establish teams for random checking of provision of Euro-V fuel technology at petrol pumps across the country.

The meeting was held here under the chairpersonship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Munaza Hassan. The meeting held detailed briefing by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and OGRA on up-gradation and shifting of fuel specification to Euro-V technology.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar briefed the committee about the conversion of Petroleum products in detail.

SAPM Nadeem Babar told the Committee that from 1st August, 2020 our imported petrol fuel had been converted in Euro-V. However, the conversion of diesel will be started from 1st January, 2021 to Euro-V.

He said that the country is importing 72% of petrol and approximately 35% to 40% diesel. The remaining fuel country is getting from local refineries.

He said that the petroleum division has also directed local refineries to upgrade their production to Euro-V but they require some time and hopefully they will be able to meet these requirements very soon.

He further said that the smoke level in Lahore is now in better condition than last year. Furthermore, he told the Committee that presently we are transporting diesel through pipeline from Karachi to Sheikhupura.

The present pipeline is under construction for up-gradation which will be able to transport diesel and petrol from Karachi to Sheikhupura within next 60 days.

The Committee directed that OGRA may establish the teams which randomly check the petroleum products of the country at petrol pumps, whether they are providing Euro-V or not.

SAPM also briefed the committee that within the next five years, two wheeler and three wheeler vehicles would be converted to electric technology and it will be also affected in favourable environments.

The OGRA briefing was deferred till its next meeting due to paucity of time.