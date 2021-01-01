Share:

LAHORE - Accountability Court in Lahore on Thursday handed over PML-N leader and MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till January 13 in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings, wherein the NAB authorities produced Khawaja Muhammad Asif. The bureau arrested the PML-N leader from Islamabad on Tuesday. NAB Prosecutor Asim Mumtaz argued before the court that the PML-N leader amassed assets beyond means on his name as well as his wife and children. He claimed that assets of Khawaja Asif had reached Rs 812 million from just Rs 5.1 million whereas he could not satisfy the bureau about the increase in assets. He pleaded with the court for grant of physical remand for a thorough probe.

At this stage, Khawaja Asif stated before the court that he remained a member of the National Assembly for seven times and it was a fake and baseless case. A counsel on behalf of Khawaja Asif opposed the remand plea, saying that Khawaja Asif completely cooperated with the bureau in investigations.

He submitted that his client appeared multiple times before the NAB Rawalpindi on being summoned.

He submitted that the NAB Lahore also summoned Khawaja Asif for five times and he appeared and provided record. Subsequently, the court handed over Khawaja Asif to NAB on physical remand and directed for producing him on January 13. The court also sought a report from the bureau about progress in the investigations on the next date of hearing, besides allowing Khawaja Asif to meet his relatives and lawyers. Earlier, the NAB launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering act.