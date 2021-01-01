Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) faced criticism and confrontation due to its campaign against corruption and the corrupt like never before in the recent past but the anti-corruption watchdog remained steadfast with focus on eradicating corruption and improving its own performance.

The Bureau has filed 3,645 corruption refernces and recovered total 714

billion from the corrupt since its inception, according to the data available with The Nation. NAB received as many as 457,668 complaints out of which 405,212 complaints were taken care off. While the scrutiny of 556 complaints was underway.

NAB has so far approved 100,644 complaint verifications and 100,865 complaint verifications completed. Right now 779 complaint verifications are being scrutinised. Some 8,953 inquiries are completed from out of 9,883 inquiries approved so far. Working on some 930 inquiries is still continuing nowadays. Some 4,201 investigations have so far been completed from out of 4,547 investigations approved. Working on 436 inquiries is still continuing. NAB has filed 3,645 corruption references since inception and 2,398 references have been decided by relevant accountability courts. Right now 1,247 references are under trial in different accountability courts.

A total of 97 mega corruption references were undertrial from out of 179 mega corruption references filed in different accountability courts. Some 57 such references have been concluded as per law. A total of 10 inquiries, 15 investigations are under trial from out of a total of 179 mega corruption references filed by the anti graft watchdog.

The NAB has filed corruption refernces against former President Asif Zardari, former Prime Ministers Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PMLN President Mian Shahbaz Sharif and his sons, PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal, Faryal Talpur, Khawaja Saad rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique. The NAB is also investigating Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, former CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malak, Sana Ullah Zahri and Sardar Aslam Raisani and others.

NAB has recovered Rs13 billion, arrested 39 accused persons, placed the names of 41 accused on Exit Control List, filed six corruption references and authorised 21 inquiries and 12 investigations in fake bank accounts scam.

NAB has received hundreds of applications against Mudarba and Musharka scams. A total of 28 references have been filed in different accountability courts. Out of which some references have been disposed of in favour of NAB. The bureau is striving hard to recover the looted amount from the culprits.

The bureau had already recovered the billions of rupees looted by fake housing societies. The effectees thanked the chairman for honourable return of their looted money. Chairman NAB has introduced new reforms in the bureau after assuming responsibilities. Chairman prioritised corruption eradication. Under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, the bureau has so far recovered Rs 363 billion directly or indirectly. The recovered record amount has been deposited in national exchequer.

Chairman after reevaluating the workings of investigation officers, had established a CIT system for improving their workings and benefiting the experience of senior supervisory officers. CIT comprise director, additional director, investigation officers and senior legal officers has started producing encouraging results.

NAB has improved its workings and set a time frame of 10 months for concluding cases right from complaints registration to filing reference. This proves NAB’s sincereness for concluding white collar mega corruption cases. On the directives of Justice Javed, the regional offices have set up complaint cells. On the direction of Chairman NAB, special complaint cells have been established at NAB offices for resolving complaints of the business community. A special complaint cell had also been set up at NAB headquarters.

A consultative committee has also been established for resolving business community issues. Business community has already thanked the chairman for taking vital measures to resolve their problems.

Chairman has directed NAB officers to deal visiting businessmen,politicians and others with respect and dignity as NAB is people friendly organisation and it does not believe in hurting anybody’s feelings.

Justice Javed Iqbal directed the concerned to start grading system in NAB for further improving the annual performance of its regional offices.

Further, NAB has started an effective monitoring and evaluation cell for evaluating standards and analysing performsnce.It helps evaluate bureau’s performance.

NAB has established a forensic lab at Islamabad in which has the facilities of analysing digital forensic, documents and finger prints.The main aim behind establishing a forensic lab is to provide latest facilities to investigators.

NAB is the sitting chairman of SAARC anti corruption forum. It is a significant achievement of the country. NAB is also a focal anti corruption institute according to the UN anti corruption convention, which is honour for Pakistan. The bureau has also signed MoU with China in connection with anti corruption. This is aimed at cooperating and benefiting each other’s experiences for eradication of corruption.

The performance of NAB under the leadership of Javed Iqbal, has been lauded by reputed world Economic Forum, Pildat,

Transparency International,Mishaal Pakistan. According to Gallup survey 59 percent Pakistanis have expressed satisfaction over NAB performance.