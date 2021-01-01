Share:

ISLAMABAD - The year 2020 started and ended with ever increasing tension between Pakistan and India and there seems no end.

Even in the last weeks of 2020, India continued to threaten war in the region and unleash a venomous propaganda against Pakistan.

Amid India’s belligerence, came the DisinfoLab’s 2019 Report titled, “Influencing Policymakers with Fake Media Outlets (An Investigation into a pro-Indian influence network),” exposing India’s plots to discredit Pakistan and tarnish Islamabad’s image. The report gave Pakistan the much needed fuel to unveil India’s true face to the world. And Islamabad did not sit back. The whole diplomatic corps stood up to the call and highlighted Pakistan’s stance before the world.

According to the Report, there is a vast network of fake media outlets, think tanks and Non-Governmental Organisations serving Indian interests.

The report had previously uncovered the Indian propaganda body carrying out anti-Pakistan activities and cyber warfare against Pakistan led by Srivastava group of India and propagated by the Indian news agency ‘ANI’ since 2005.

India not only spread disinformation but abused international institutions in its desire to malign Pakistan.

The Indian actors carrying out the latest malicious operation resurrected more than 10 defunct Human Rights Council accredited NGOs, registered with the names of deceased analysts and experts, created hundreds of fake journalists identities, generated more than 750 media outlets and registered more than 550 fake domain names. The Indian news agency, ‘ANI’ repackaged and amplified the malicious content produced in Brussels and Geneva. Pakistan has already put forth irrefutable evidence, extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Publication of the recent report by EU DisinfoLab only substantiated Pakistan’s position in front of the International community. The government of India was urged to eschew the use of false propaganda as an instrument of state policy.

With the New Year, Pakistan also has to start a working relationship with Joe Biden, the US President-elect who will replace Donald Trump in January.

Pak looks forward to work with Joe Biden

China remains key partner

Islamabad eyes better ties with the Arab World

Pak rejoices successes on Kashmir, Indian propaganda

Pakistan had welcomed Biden’s victory and vowed to work with him as the two allies join hands to resolve the Afghan issue once for all.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently appreciated Joe Biden’s intentions to bring transparency to the global financial system.

Sharing a Foreign Policy article, PM Imran Khan said he welcomed Biden’s intent of a policy targeting dirty money. “Developing countries are being impoverished by their corrupt elites who launder money to richer countries and offshore tax havens,” he said. China remains the key partner as Pakistan enters the year 2021. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said friendship and enhanced partnership with Iron Brother China remained the top priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy in the year 2021. “China is our great friend. We already have very close ties but we will try to make it even more fruitful in 2021. China is always on our top priorities list. This trend will never change. Every year, we (Pakistan and China) will only enhance cooperation,” he said. According to the Foreign Minister, during the last decades, Pakistan and China had come very close diplomatically, strategically and in the business sector.

As part of regular high-level engagement with China, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Defence, General Wei Fenghe, accompanied by a high level delegation, paid a three day official visit to Pakistan recently.

The visit was aimed at further solidifying and expanding Pakistan-China cooperation, particularly in the fields of defense and security. During the visit, General Wei called on the Prime Minister and the President and held meetings with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Chief of Army Staff.

Ties with the Arab World have been tricky in 2020 and Islamabad would aim to improve the situation in the New Year. The relationship with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would need special attention. In this regard, FM Qureshi and his team are already active and have been in contact with the Arab leaders. Hunting trips by the Arab princes might be helpful.

Pakistan has been pushing for revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation as India plays foul. Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored that SAARC can resolve the challenges faced by the region through regional cooperation. The Prime Minister reiterated that it was only through adhering to the principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect among Member States, that “we would be able to utilize the true potential of SAARC and achieve our cherished goal of a prosperous and developed South Asia.” Pakistan, being a founding member of SAARC, attaches great importance to the Organization’s success and reaffirms its commitment to the objectives and purposes of its Charter.

A big success for Pakistan was the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Niamey, Niger on November 27-28. During the two-day session, the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers discussed a wide range of issues confronting the Muslim world with particular focus on combating Islamophobia, Palestine and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Council of Foreign Ministers unanimously adopted a Resolution on Jammu and Kashmir reaffirming the OIC’s consistent and principled stance on the dispute. Through the comprehensive and strongly worded Resolution, the OIC rejected the illegal and unilateral actions by India on August 5, 2019 and demanded that India rescind its illegal steps. They reaffirmed that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite, conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

The Niamey Declaration, adopted at the conclusion of the CFM, also explicitly reiterated “the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir for a peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.” On Pakistan’s request the United Nations Security Council, discussed the situation of Jammu and Kashmir for the third time in a year towards the last quarter of the 2020. The Security Council reaffirmed the validity of its resolutions that the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be made through a free, fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations. Voices in support of the Kashmiri people rang across the globe marking one year of the illegal action by India and the continued brutalization and disenfranchisement of the Kashmiri people.

China in its statement underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is a dispute left over from history between Pakistan and India. That is an objective fact established by the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India. Any unilateral change to the status quo is illegal and invalid.” Turkey also reiterated that the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved through dialogue, within the framework of the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions. OIC in its statement urged again for abstention from changing the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has been able to improve the level of trust with Afghanistan as there were a number of visits by top politicians to and from Pakistan including PM Imran Khan’s historic trip in November.

Former Foreign Secretary Salman Bashir in terms of Pakistan’s core priorities, “we ought to give the top priority to our socio-economic development and let everything else flow from it. In terms of our policies, whether be it domestic or foreign, and of course in the domain of foreign affairs we ought to use whatever opportunities, which are there or will be available to us in the coming years to build our economic strength; that requires a holistic and comprehensive approach.” He said Pakistan needed to look at China very closely how they were able in the last three decades, become almost the number 1 economy in the world.

Second, he said, Pakistan needs to become more aware and mindful of the opportunities closer to home - bilateral trade with the neighbours, and generally in the region. International affairs expert Dr Talat Wazarat said Pakistan had played its role very effectively for sustainable peace in Afghanistan in 2020.

“Taliban are an independent actor and will not bear any external pressure. Pakistan’s job ends if it successfully convinces Taliban for constructive engagement with the Kabul government. Taliban are emerging as a political power in Afghanistan,” she said.