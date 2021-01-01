Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Secretariat yesterday finally declared the received resignations of two PML-N MNAs fake.

“Both the members called the resignations fake, thus no further action was required on the matter. There was no need for them to appear before the National Assembly speaker for verification of submitted resignations,” according to the ruling of the speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser ruled that the two members namely Murtaza Javed Abassi and Muhammad Sajjad disowned their resignations received by National Assembly Secretariat on 14th December.

In his ruling, the speaker said that as a speaker, duty had been imposed on him to proceed in the matter of resignations in accordance with law, rules and the guidelines provided in the judgment of Supreme Court. Therefore, the resignations were processed.

The speaker, in his ruling, held that the resignations received had not been proved to be of the said two MNAs, accordingly it is filed without further proceedings.

It may be mentioned here that the opposition members, despite reminder from National Assembly Secretariat, had not appear before Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for verifications of their submitted resignations. Both the MNAs Murtaza Javed Abassi and Muhammad Sajjad , in a media talk, have denied sending any resignation to the National Assembly Secretariat.