The very basic and utmost need for survival of humans, nay the whole living beings and living things, is water. It is vital to support life on earth. Fortunately, it is available in a huge quantity with no cost, but unfortunately, we humans make it difficult to have access to it freely by polluting our bracing environment by ourselves.

The free availability of water is the right of every individual, but owing to the scarcity of freshwater, people get potable water by paying a cost. Whenever we talk about the common man of our society, it is beyond its access to pay much for getting potable water. The trash, which is left-out after consumption of water again pollutes the environment. Landfills already sustain the trash about 2 million tons of plastic bottles and 1.5 million barrels of oil are used in manufacturing water bottles every year. These plastic bottles take more time to biodegrade.

As our society is already riveted and rotating around many problems, the rise in severe biological diseases is one of them, and together we have to deal with it. Polluted water is the major cause to invite various biological diseases, which even leads to death.

What should we have to do? Being a societal member, it is a responsibility, lies on the shoulder of every individual to contribute its necessary part in developing a clean and healthy environment. As a responsible citizen, it is our duty to not dump our trash and waste in oceans, rivers, canals and other water bodies. In last, ultimately it is in our hand to pay for our negligence or enjoy the fruit of our responsible contribution.

What should the government have to do? Freshwater is a part and parcel of life on the earth. The government has to realise its duty and come forward to ensure the availability of quality drinking water at every door by installing water purifying plants in nearby areas, and supplying adequate water treatment process.

BILAL AHMED,

Sukkur.