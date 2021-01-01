Share:

ISLAMABAD - A valiant soldier, Sepoy Fazal Elahi, embraced martyrdom and one civilian was injured in the Indian Army’s unprovoked firing in Khuiratta and Kotkotera sectors along the Line of Control (LoC). According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Pakistan army troops responded befittingly and there were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material. However, it said, “During intense exchange of fire, a valiant soldier Sepoy Fazal Elahi, age 35 year, embraced shahadat.” Indian Army troops also resorted to unprovoked fire in Kotkotera Sector, deliberately targeting the civilian population. Due to the indiscriminate fire of automatics in Phalni Bazar, a 34-year-old male suffered critical injuries, said the ISPR further. The Pakistan army responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire. In Hotspring Sector, Pakistan army troops shot down an Indian Army Quad copter. The Indian Quad Copter had come 100 meters inside Pakistan’s territory. The unprovoked act was responded befittingly wherein Pakistani troops shot down the quad-copter. According to the officials, in year 2020, 16 Indian quad-copters were shot down by the Pakistan Army.