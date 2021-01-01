Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indian government and the army continued with their anti-Pakistan agenda in the outgoing year 2020 but Pak Army responded to the Indian propaganda quite effectively and successfully frustrated each and every move to malign the motherland.

The year 2020 becomes even more significant than usual, especially when it comes to the Pakistan Army defending the country on internal and external fronts besides exposing the enemy on its anti-Pakistan designs. It seemed that statements of Indian Army and the government to be given against Pakistan are written by Bollywood script writers — far away from reality. However, it could not create an impact on the international forums as the Pakistan government and the Army countered their every move and exposed the enemy as a liar and rogue state. India’s state terrorism in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) got exposed with every passing day as not only the Army but Pakistani government also kept sensitising the world on the issues concerning the two countries.

From taking Islamabad-based diplomats and foreign journalists to the Line of Control (LoC) to approaching the UNSC with a dossier having ‘Irrefutable evidence’ on India’s sponsorship of state terrorism in Pakistan, it all happened in the year 2020. Pakistan Army proved itself, as it has been, more than committed to defend the motherland against all odds whether at the eastern or western border. The Pakistan government also played its role to the maximum to expose the Indian claims on the human rights situation in IIOJK and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

In November, Pakistan unveiled a dossier containing “irrefutable evidence” of India’s sponsorship of terrorism in the country and called on the international community to take notice and make efforts for peace and stability in the region. It was a joint press conference by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad where they condemned the ceasefire violations by India from across the Line of Control (LoC) and said the purpose of the presser was to show “the real face of India” to the world. They were of the view that India was rapidly becoming a rogue state through its activities and that India has a plan to destabilise Pakistan. It is to mention here that after 9/11, Pakistan became a front-line state and made sacrifices in blood and treasure while India was busy laying terrorist networks using its own soil and the spaces in Pakistan’s immediate neighbourhood and beyond. It remains a fact that Pakistanis faced 19,130 terrorist attacks between 2001 and 2020 and suffered more than 83,000 casualties in the war against terrorism.

The dossier contained undeniable evidence aimed at showing the world that India was directly involved in terrorist activities in the country. India, in August 2020, united breakaway factions of the TTP — Hizbul Ahrar (HuA) and JuA — and that India was constantly trying to establish a consortium between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Balochistan Liberation Front Baloch Republican Army as part of its grand design. Pakistani intelligence agencies have irrefutable evidence that RAW is financing terrorism in Pakistan and training terrorists, harbouring them and taking practical steps to promote terrorism in Pakistan.

The DG ISPR also gave details about a number of terrorist attacks in the country in which RAW was involved including the attack on the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar in 2019, planned by a RAW officer Anurag Singh and in which attackers used an Afghan mobile phone sim and was in contact with an Indian number.

Pakistan has had been taking up the issue of Indian consulates along Pak-Afghan border which act as hubs of terrorism. Indian officials and embassies are involved in sponsorship of terrorism as they have been regularly supervising terrorist activities in Pakistan. Pak Army is also aware of the Indian designs about CPEC. The enemy had raised a 700-strong militia to sabotage CPEC by carrying out terrorist attacks in Balochistan. India is also aggressively pursuing the clandestine agenda of destabilising Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has presented the dossier containing concrete proof to the UN, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and permanent members of the UNSC. The evidence provided by Pakistan is concrete proof of Indian financial and material sponsorship of terrorist organisations including UN-designated terrorist organisations JUA, BLA and TTP. Pakistan hoped that the international community would play its role for peace and stability in the region by compelling India to immediately halt its state sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistani government, through Foreign Office, availed every opportunity to unmask Indian face before the international community. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was recently in Abu Dhabi to tell the world that India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan soon after the Dehli-backed campaign against Islamabad was exposed. Addressing a news conference after holding important meeting with UAE authorities, Qureshi said that he had received information through intelligence agencies that India was planning to launch a surgical strike against Pakistan and was busy in fanning a new wave of terrorism. The Foreign Minister said that the situation was very dangerous and that Pakistan was fully aware about all Indian conspiracies. He also vowed to fully respond and defeat Indian designs against Pakistan.

Pakistan repeatedly summoned Indian diplomats in Islamabad over ceasefire violations along the LoC. The unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian armed forces resulted in martyrdom of many civilians and army men besides injuries to hundreds during the outgoing year only. Every time, Pakistan registered a strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed around 3000 ceasefire violations, resulting in around 30 shahadats and serious injuries to over 250 innocent civilians. These violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security, according to the Pakistani officials. The Foreign Office also urged the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions. Tension has heightened after India lifted the special status for the Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. In October, 2019 also Pakistan exposed Indian claims by taking diplomats to the LoC. Pakistan took Islamabad-based diplomats and foreign journalists to the LoC, debunking Indian army chief’s claims of destroying terror “launchpads” in Azad Kashmir. The diplomatic corps visited Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri’s sectors along the LoC hit by Indian firing. Then Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal and Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor accompanied the envoys. Gen Ghafoor briefed the diplomatic corps and the media about the Indian violations in the border area. The diplomats and the media themselves reviewed the situation in the area. The DG ISPR said the baseless claims of the Indian army chief stood exposed.