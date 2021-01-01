Share:

Pakistan has reported 71 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 482,178. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,176 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,463 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 215,679 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 138,608 in Punjab, 58,701 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,168 in Balochistan, 37,888 in Islamabad, 8,277 in Azad Kashmir and 4,857 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,042 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,560 in Sindh, 1,649 in KP, 183 in Balochistan, 419 in Islamabad, 222 in Azad Kashmir and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,737,107 coronavirus tests and 41,039 in the last 24 hours. 437,229 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,216 patients are in critical condition.