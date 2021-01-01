Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 2,475 more Covid-19 cases and 58 fatalities were reported across the country on Thursday morning, said officials sources.

According to the country’s official Covid-19 portal, the countrywide tally for confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 479,715, whereas a total of 10,105 people have succumbed to the infectious disease so far. Around 4,960 recoveries were also recorded, taking the total tally for recoveries to 435,073. As many as 15 new coronavirus cases were reported during the past 24 hours in AJK, taking the tally to 8,256. The region also reported one death, taking the total death toll to 221. As many as 7,617 patients have recovered from the virus in the region so far.

Meantime, Covid-19 claimed another life in Balochistan. According to the officials, the province recorded 30 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 18,148. The virus claimed another life as death toll stood at 183 in the province. A total of 17,702 patients have so far recovered from the virus. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 397 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 58,379. According to the officials, 11 more people succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll surged to 1,638. As many as 454 more patients recovered from the disease, taking the provincial total to 53,272. Sindh recorded another 1,232 cases and 13 deaths on Thursday morning. The province recorded another 1,232 cases of Covid-19 against a total of 12,940 tests conducted on Wednesday. The new cases have taken Sindh’s tally for confirmed cases to 214,425. Around 13 fatalities were also recorded, taking the provincial death toll to 3,533. As many as 3,501 people also recovered from the virus. A total of 194,651 people have so far recovered from the virus in Sindh. Punjab recorded 626 new Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths. Punjab’s coronavirus tally stands at 137,295 after the officials reported 626 new cases in the last 24 hours. The virus claimed 23 more lives, taking the provincial death toll to 3,982, according to the NCOC.