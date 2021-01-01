Share:

Mir Gul Khan Naseer was a prominent Balochi politician, poet, historian and journalist. He was born in 1914 in Noshki. After studying from Lahore, he went back to Baluchistan. Naseer joined Kalat State National Party to curb the role of Sardars in the area. As a result, he was expelled from Kalat in 1946. After the formation of Pakistan, Naseer joined National Awami Party, which organised protests against the dictatorship of General Ayub and also opposed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s rule.

In the meanwhile, Gul Khan also wrote poetry in English, Urdu and Balochi languages. Inspired by the progressive movement, his poetry was marked by strong criticism of the class structure of society. It would be a surprise for many to know that he too was awarded Lenin Prize along with Faiz Ahmed Faiz in 1962. Nevertheless, Ayub’s government did not allow Naseer to attend the ceremony. Besides poetry, he also wrote about the history and culture of Baluchistan. He died in 1983 and was awarded Sitara e Imtiaz posthumously in 2001.

Today when political fragmentation is a reality we cannot escape or turn blind eye to, Naseer’s works can help us in creating a national identity that all ethnic groups can adhere to.