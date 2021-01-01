Share:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders are conversing at Jati Umra in Lahore to make final decisions regarding the future course of action of their anti-government campaign. The 11-party Opposition alliance is thinking upon en masse resignations from the assemblies and contesting the Senate elections and by-polls. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is leading the session while Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto have joined the meeting through video link.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Pervaiz Raheed, Ayaz Sadiq, and Khawaja Saad Rafique are also present. The PPP leaders who are present at the meeting include Yousuf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Farahatullah Babar. Jamiat Ulema Pakistan head Shah Owais Noorani is leading his party delegates. The Qaumi Watan Party is leading by Aftab Ahmed Sherpao. Senator Sajid Mir and Dr Jamaldini have also joined the meeting.