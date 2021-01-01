Share:

LAHORE - Leaderahip of Pakistan Democratic Movement will meet at PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s residence at Jati Umra on Friday (today) to devise future strategy. PDM chairman Fazlur Rehman has reached Lahore to chair the important meeting. PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri will address the meeting through video link. All the 11 members of opposition alliance will attend the meeting. Fazl would present all resignations of his party parliamentarians in the meeting. The PDM will discuss Senate polls, resignations, by-polls, long march and other matters during the meeting. Bilawal Bhutto will inform the PDM about the decision taken in PPP’s CEC meeting. As per sources, the PDM will change the strategy. It will go for no trust move follwed by long march. Resignations from assemblies would be that last option.