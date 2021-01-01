Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) employees on Thursday marched towards D-Chowk to record their protest against the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) ordinance and extended the deadline given to the government to take back the ordinance.

Dozens of PIMS employees led by Grand Health Alliance (GHA) and joined by other organisations including Young Doctors Association (YDA) federal, Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Young Consultants Association (YCA), nurses and paramedics reached at D-Chowk to stage their protest against MTI.

The city administration though had not allowed any sit-in at D-Chowk, however, the GHA leadership took the participants of the protest to the protesting venue.

The GHA led by chairman Dr. Asfandyar Khan though warned the government to take back the MTI ordinance, however, also extended the deadline of reverting the ordinance in five days.

Chairman GHA said that all those acts are right for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its leadership has become wrong for others now, he said that the protest at D-Chowk was right for PTI but wrong for the doctors. He said that PTI leadership had staged 126-day sit-in at D-Chowk while doctors can continue the 226-day protest here. Dr. Asfandyar said that the privatisation of PIMS and other government sector hospitals of the country are not acceptable.

Dr. Faiz Achakzai on this occasion said that doctors will go on strike across the country if the government tried to mishandle the situation, he said that doctors community is peaceful and all of their demands are also right.

Dr. Faiz said that doctors are aware of their rights and they will not compromise on it, while the government has to revert the MTI ordinance. Mayor Islamabad, Pir Adil Shah also joined the protest of the doctors and put its weight in support of the doctors. He said that being mayor of the city, he and his party PML-N supports PIMS doctors’ cause. He said that the matter will be raised at all levels. Spokesperson GHA Dr. Haider Abbasi said that today doctors held a symbolic protest at D-Chowk, however, it does not mean that the protest is over.

He said that the protest was held according to the commitment made with the administration.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that administration has facilitated several rounds of talks between health ministry officials and protestors.

He said that there was no reason for any protest against legislation and law will be exercised if it is violated and cases will be registered. He said that six-month imprisonment could be faced in violation of the Red Zone Act.