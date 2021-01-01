Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has set the

direction right for econom­ic progress of the country by taking bold decisions. In a series of tweets, he said a new phase of decisive strug­gle will begin from Janu­ary under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve people’s prob­lems. He said that the focus of our all decisions and pol­icies is the people of Paki­stan. He said that 2020 was a difficult year at global level as the coronavirus pandem­ic shook the health systems and economies across the world. He said Pakistan, un­der the leadership of Prime Minister, better handled this challenge, giving importance to both health and economy. He said the smart lockdown policy of Pakistan was widely appreciated at international level. He said the opposition was knocked down in 2020 because of their undemo­cratic tactics. He said the al­liance formed to dislodge the government has become in­effective due to their vested interests, thinking and narra­tive. He said if they had mor­al courage, the PDM would have been dissolved after the PPP’s decision to contest the Senate elections.