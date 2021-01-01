ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has set the
direction right for economic progress of the country by taking bold decisions. In a series of tweets, he said a new phase of decisive struggle will begin from January under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve people’s problems. He said that the focus of our all decisions and policies is the people of Pakistan. He said that 2020 was a difficult year at global level as the coronavirus pandemic shook the health systems and economies across the world. He said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister, better handled this challenge, giving importance to both health and economy. He said the smart lockdown policy of Pakistan was widely appreciated at international level. He said the opposition was knocked down in 2020 because of their undemocratic tactics. He said the alliance formed to dislodge the government has become ineffective due to their vested interests, thinking and narrative. He said if they had moral courage, the PDM would have been dissolved after the PPP’s decision to contest the Senate elections.