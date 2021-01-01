Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, yesterday reiterated that Pakistan Navy was fully cognizant of the changing geopolitical realities in the region and stands resolute to defend the country’s sea frontiers.

He was addressing the annual Pakistan Navy Fleet Efficiency Competition Parade held at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi, says a press release received here.

Upon his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of the Naval Staff expressed complete satisfaction over the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet and lauded the dedication and professionalism of officers and men for successfully achieving significant operational objectives and milestones.

The Admiral commended the PN Fleet’s efforts and contributions towards regional maritime security and protection of Pakistan’s Sea Lines of Communication.

He highlighted Pakistan Navy’s endeavours to ensure seaward security of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Gwadar Port and maritime related projects of CPEC. He also reiterated that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of the changing geopolitical realities in the region and stands resolute to defend the country’s sea frontiers.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted the accentuated Fleet operational activities undertaken during the year 2020, encompassing multi-dimensional events related to operational preparedness, particularly conduct of live weapon firings, major maritime exercises SEASPARK 20, Regional Maritime Security Patrols and Overseas Deployments.

Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff gave away Efficiency Award shields to best performing units of various Squadrons of Pakistan Navy Fleet.