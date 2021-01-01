Share:

Islamabad - Police have arrested 29 outlaws including a ringleader of an Afghan criminal gang and recovered snatched gold ornaments, valuables vehicle, mobile phones and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he said. According to him, officials of Police Station (PS) Lohibher, while responding to a Rescue 15 call, held two notorious dacoits soon after the duo snatched mobile phone and cash from a citizen on gun point.

The accused have been identified as Sheraz and Muhammad Abrar, the spokesman said. He added police also recovered cash, mobile and weapons from the accused. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Amjad Farooq Bhutter appreciated the efforts of PS Lohibher officials. He said three dacoits were involved in crime out of which two were held by police, whereas, a dacoit managed to escape. Similarly, Ramna police also rounded up two criminals involved in street crime and recovered weapons and bullets from their possession. The detained dacoits were identified as Khawar Majeed and Faisal Ali, who both were sent to Adyala Jail for identification parade. The spokesman said the dacoits were held on orders of SP Saddar Zone Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and SDPO Zulfiqar Ahmed.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in street crime. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Rural Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special team under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Lohibher police along with others. This team nabbed wanted member of dacoits’ gang involved in snatching cash and other valuables at gun point along with other accomplices. He has been identified as Zazay alias Zaray s/o Naqeeb-Ullah alias Gul Agha resident of Afghanistan while police team also recovered snatched gold ornament, valuables vehicle and weapon from him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of twin cities police stations. The nabbed person has already criminal record and further investigation is underway from him.

Furthermore, Golra police arrested accused Sajjad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Ramna Police arrested two accused Khawer Majeed and Faisal Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Industrial Area police arrested three accused Fazal Rehman, Waseem and Sanwal and recovered stolen motorbike and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police apprehended two accused Hadiat Ali and Muhammad Arsahd and recovered two mobile phones and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunitions from their possession. Noon Police arrested accused Fareed Ullah and recovered two 30 bore pistols from him. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Munwar Hussain involved in illegally cylinder gas filling. Khanna police arrested accused Muhammad Imtaiz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sihala police apprehended accused Hussain, Asif, Shahzad, Hazrat Nabi and recovered 230 gram heroin and two 30 bore pistols from their possession. While Lohibher police team arrested nine accused including three ladies involved in immoral activities.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.