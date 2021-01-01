Share:

KARACHI - Karachi police have appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant about their sur-roundings on eve of new year (2021) and if notice any body or group resorting to aerial firing must make video in realization of their national responsibilities of those engaged in the crime and forward the same to the department via Whatsapp number 03435142770.

Spokesman of the department in a statement issued here on Thursday urged the citizens not to come out of their home unnecessarily, but be at guard mentioning that case of attempted murder (a non bailable crime with minimum punishment of 10 years) would be registered against owner of the building whose roof top may be used for the purpose. Urging people not to gather in groups and expose themselves to any sort of risk, it was warned that strict action would also be taken against head of the family failing to prevail upon their dear ones, often their de-pendents.

Meanwhile, as per directives of the authorities, SSPs of all districts and SPs (Investigations), under the supervision of their respective zonal DIGs would ensure their presence across the metropolis, particularly at thoroughfares from 8pm to 3am so as to protect precious public lives and maintain law and order sit-uation.

Karachi Commissioner office in a press release issued on Thursday had also announced closure of all restaurants and business places this evening at 8:00p.m across the metropolis owing to security reasons and on the request of the police department.