ISLAMABAD - The PTI’s government in the year 2020, despite the Corona crisis, performed effectively in Parliament to pass crucial legislations including ‘The Financial Action Task Force’ facing stiff resistance from opposition, but it also lost an important allied partner from Balochistan (BNP-Mengal).

The COVID-19 pandemic, after appearing in the country, has made it difficult for the incumbent government to take risk of calling the National Assembly session in a scary situation. With many other suggestions for the parliamentary proceedings, the proposal of calling a virtual session was unanimously turned down by the Treasury and the Opposition.

Though the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had issued strict instructions to the lawmakers to follow the SOPs yet a large number of MNAs were seen busy in gossips without wearing masks on their faces.

Interestingly, the joint opposition had not hesitated to gather around the speaker podium in the shape of a group to register their protest on the ‘lockdown policy’ of the government.

The PTI’s government, in the yesteryear, has to face severe resistance from the opposition as it boycotted the proceedings of the national assembly for 28 times on multiple issues. The opposition in a novel kind of its protest once preferred to sit in the visitors’ gallery rather than sitting on their seats over the legislation related to FATF.

The opposition in the outgoing year has managed to block the proceedings of the house for around two dozen occasions by pointing to lack of the required strength [86 MNAs] in the house. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP-PP) were on the top to disrupt the proceedings by pointing out quorum in the house.

The treasury benches managed to block the opposition only for seven times in its 27 attempts of pointing to lack of required numbers to run the proceedings, according to figures shared by independent entity FAFEN, exclusively shared with The Nation.

The presence of the main lawmakers including leaders of the house, leader of the opposition and parliamentary leaders were comparatively very nominal. The available data revealed that the leader of the house/ Prime Minister Imran Khan had attended only six proceedings in a year. The leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif had missed 79 proceedings, PPP-P Chairman Asif Ali Zardari 80 sittings, ANP’s Amir Haider Azam 64, PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema 36 proceedings, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui 20 proceedings, BNP’s chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal 69 proceedings. While, Khwaja Muhammad Asif and Naveed Qamar and were among the prominent members who remained at top to attend the proceedings from the opposition benches.

Talking to The Nation, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser claimed that the national assembly session remained functional in the outgoing year despite the Corona crisis. The National Assembly secretariat, despite the Corona crisis, adopting SOPs conducted national assembly sessions.

Meetings of the standing committees also continued meeting with observance of COVID-19 sops. “The opposition has been given comparatively much time during the proceedings,” said the speaker of the national assembly, responding to a question.

Whereas, the opposition senior members blamed the chair for intentionally bulldozing legislation in the outgoing year. “The government in the last year badly bulldozed legislation and ignored the opposition on important matters,” said PPP-P information secretary Nafeesa Shah, commenting on one-year performance of the government in the parliament.

PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi said this government has made the parliament redundant with its non-serious attitude. “There was no significant legislation or debate in parliament due to this government,” he commented.

The year 2020 was one of the toughest years for some of the opposition members as scores of top sitting lawmakers including sitting opposition leader, former Prime Minister and former President remained imprisoned on different charges. The house witnessed a series of protests, walkouts and boycotts from opposition side over the matter of not issuing production order to the opposition members.

The available figures about the legislation revealed that a large number of bills including The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2019, The Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2019, The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019, The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Bill, 2019, The Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2019, The ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018, The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Bill, 2020, The Banks (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The University of Islamabad Bill, 2019, The Federal Public Service Commission (Validation of Rules) Bill, 2019, The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Surveying and Mapping Bill, 2019, The Foreign Exchange Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2020, The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Bill, 2020, The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2020, The Finance Bill, 2020, The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Sections 6, 11EE, 11J, 11N, 11O, 11OO, 11Q, 19 and 21EE), The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020,

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in sections 2, 11O and insertion of section 11OOO), The United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Anti-terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (XXVI of 2019), The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 ( XXIV of 2019) and other were passed in the house. Two senior MNAs including former Prime Minister and MNA Mir Zafar Jamali and Munir Orakzai died in the yesteryear.

The government side in the last year lost one of its coalition partners from Balochistan (BNP-Mengal), which is now part of opposition benches. Another important coalition partner from Sindh MQM-P almost at the end of the year has been also showing many reservations for approving population census 2017 without its consent.