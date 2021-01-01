Share:

HYDERABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has expressed hope that the new year will usher in an era of development and prosperity for the country. Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said due to commendable policies of the federal govern-ment the adverse impact of the coronavirus on the human lives and economy in the country re-mained lower in comparison to other countries. He said the federal government’s top priority was to prevent from becoming redundant and facing economic woes. “This is the reason that despite all the pressures, the government has decided to con-tinue the economic activity by adhering to the COVID-19 SOPs,” he said. Qureshi said one of the other priorities of the PTI’s government was to bring back the public wealth plundered during the previous regimes. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not budge from his stance of bringing the corrupt elements to the book and recovering the country’s stolen wealth.