Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Wednesday adopted a condolence res­olution to express grief and sorrow over the sad de­mise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

The resolution was presented by Raja Zafrul Haq, senior PML-N leader and leader of opposition in the House.

The resolution said that the services of Senator Kalsoom Parveen for the country would always be remembered.

The House also offered Fateha for the departed soul of Senator Kalsoom Parveen and former Prime Minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala said that Kalsoom Parveen would always be remembered for her services for the country.

Leader of the opposition in the House Raja Zafrul Haq said that Kalsoom Parveen was a seasoned poli­tician and her death was a huge loss for the country.

Leader of the House Shehzad Waseem, while pay­ing tribute to Kalsoom Parveen, said that she had al­ways raised her voice for the rights of ignored people of Balochistan. He said that no one could fill the space created due to her demise.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz said Kalsoom Parveen was a seasoned politician and foresighted member of this august House. Expressing his deep grief and sorrow, he said that Senator Kalsoom Parveen was elected to the Senate three times during her political career