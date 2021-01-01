Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Shehbaz Sharif gave preference to his personal interests over national interests.

He signed agreements with foreign companies on such high rates which has no precedent in the history of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif polluted Lahore just for the sake of grabbing money instead of cleaning it.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the PTI government is not only cleaning the city but also sweeping the political garbage of the province. These views were expressed by Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing a press conference here at DGPR office.

Talking to the media, the Special Assistant said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has been declared as “Sadiq & Ameen” whereas the Sharif family has been declared as “dishonest and corrupt” by the honorable court.

If Nawaz Sharif has clean hands, he should come back and face the court, she added. She said that those who were criticizing each other in the past had now joined hands to save their corruption.

She said that the PTI government was not afraid of political pygmies and would complete its constitutional term. The Calibri Queen planned to make suicide attack on parliament but Zardari destroyed her plans, she added.

Dr Firdous said that the contract between the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Turkish Companies (Ozpak and Al-Barak) expired on 31st December 2020 but they stopped working earlier.

She said that the government would not extend contracts with these companies and from 1st January 2021, LWMC would manage disposal of garbage and maintain cleanliness in the city by itself.

She said that according to the forensic audit report, both the companies are defaulters worth Rs7 billion of LWMC whereas further investigations are in process.

She said that LWMC had written letters to both the companies for negotiations to resolve the issue amicably. She said as per agreement all facilities/machineries would be the property of the client without any additional charges at the expiry of contract and now LWMC was fulfilling the agreement but the other side was not showing respect to the agreement.

She said that LWMC has an alternative plan for the cleanliness drive in Lahore and according to that agreements would be made with local contractors in nine towns of the city.

For the said purpose, an advertisement has been published in different newspapers, she added.

She said that the new agreements would be made in Pakistani currency rather than dollars.

While criticizing the former government, she said that Shehbaz Sharif made agreements with foreign companies in dollars and the whole country was suffering due to the rise in the price of dollars.

She said now the government had to pay Rs3.5 crore daily to dispose of the garbage of Lahore.

Dr Firdous alleged that Shehbaz Sharif made such agreements just for high kick-backs and personal benefits.