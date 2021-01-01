Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan People’s Party Vice President Sherry Rehman yesterday slammed the government’s decision to shift Pakistan International Airlines’ headquarters to Islamabad

Rejecting the federal government’s decision to shift the head office of the national flag carrier from Karachi to Islamabad, Senator Sherry Rehman said: “Section 7 (2) of the PIAC Act clearly states that, “The Headquarters of the Company and any of its subsidiary companies carrying on air-transport business shall be at Karachi. The decision to shift the PIA head office cannot be taken by the PM or CEO since the authority lies with the parliament of our country. Why is the Parliament not been taken into confidence?”

Last year, she said, “the Committee was assured that no such decision is being taken and now they have suddenly decided to shift the headquarters. Only the Parliament has the authority to amend the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (Conversion) Act, 2016.How can this be done without Parliament’s approval.”

The Senator said the PIA management had not given a single valid justification for their decision. “Why was the staff not taken on board for this decision? This is a political move with an ulterior motive,” she added.

The PPP leader said Pakistan was fighting a pandemic and people were struggling to make ends meet. “Yet the government is going ahead with its plan to cut PIA’s existing workforce by half. Employees are being forced to take the Voluntarily Separation Scheme. Instead of providing relief and job opportunities, they are taking away people’s livelihoods,” she remarked.

Senator Sherry Rehman said it was because of this government that PIA is on the verge of collapsing. Of all the 262 pilots named by the federal minister for their ‘fake’ licenses, 180 have been cleared so far as they were wrongly named.

“Europe has still not lifted the ban, other airlines are taking our routes and PIA’s reputation is tanking. Incorrect statements and wrong decisions have contributed to PIA’s destruction. This incompetent government has no plan or policy to run the country and our institutions,” she added.

The PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate said shifting PIA’s headquarters to Islamabad without parliament’s approval was “illegal and unconstitutional,” the government must reconsider its decision. “The PPP will ensure that the workers protected in these unprecedented times,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Taj Haider said the reduction of 14 million people mentioned by him in the meeting with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement was in the population of entire Sindh.

“This reduction figure pertaining to the whole of the Sindh province was also given by him in an earlier statement published a few days back. Unfortunately some newspapers had wrongly quoted him as saying that this reduction was only in the City of Karachi,” he said.

The figure, he said, was based on the data given in the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey conducted by Bureau of Statistics and UNICEF.

“Average Household Size in all 28 districts of Sindh had been greatly reduced in Census 2017. A District wise table of such reduction in Average Household Size in all of the 28 districts of Sindh was presented to the MQM hosts by our delegation and was duly acknowledge by them,” he added.

Ends

----------------------------------------------------