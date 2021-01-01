Share:

LAHORE - President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Ch Shujaat Hussain has called for initiation of a serious dialogue between government and the Opposition saying that situation in the country had reached a point where it had never been before.

Ch Shujaat, whose party is an important ally of the PTI government both in the Centre as well as in Punjab, also stressed upon the government to give serious consideration to the suggestions coming from the opposition parties. “Under the current situation, the government and the opposition who have been elected to the assembly by the people should understand their responsibility to work in the interest of the country and the people”, he said in a statement issued from here on Thursday.

The PML president noted with concern that the government side was responding to Opposition’s suggestions with rhetoric which he thought was not the right way to react in the current situation. He asked the government to take the suggestions from the opposition seriously [to end the current political wrangling].

The PML president averred that two- and- a half year had already passed, and, with the passage of another year, the results of these unmannerly statements [from the government side] will become obvious. “Instead of taking matters to this level, we should move towards dialogue in any way. It could be formal or informal”, he stressed.

The former prime minister advised the government representatives not to make everything an issue of their ego and go ahead and take the initiative in resolving the issues. Shujaat affirmed that both the government and the opposition should unite in the interest of the country. While giving such advice to the government as an ally, Ch Shujaat was cautious of the possibility that the government might take it as criticism as before. Keeping this prospect in view, he thought it better to mention that though his party was an ally of the government, its advice has often been taken in the wrong perspective in the past.

The PML president also urged both the government and the opposition not to follow the advice of those whose thinking is dictated by self-interest rather than the national interest.

Coming at the heels of Mohammad Ali Durrani’s initiative of a grand national dialogue he advocated after meeting the PML-N president Mian Shehbaz Sharif in jail last week, Ch Shujat’s statement is being interpreted by many as an important message for the incumbent government coming indirectly from the powerful quarters often accused of shaping the course of political events in a country where the democratic process has not yet taken its roots. Formerly a federal minister for information during General Musharraf’s rule, Mohammad Ali Durrani is now associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F). It merits mention here that both the PML of Ch Shujaat Hussain and PML-F of Pir of Pagaro are well-known for their strong roots in the country’s establishment. Back- to-back identical statements coming from senior leaders of the two parties are not without greater political significance at a time when the PDM, an alliance of opposition parties, has decided to up the ante in a political conflict with the PTI government.