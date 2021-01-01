Share:

KARACHI - Silkbank Limited, a dominant player with substantial market share in the credit cards industry, has announced the successful launch of its contactless Visa Credit Cards in December 2020. Contactless technology enables safer and faster transactions that do not require you to swipe or dip your card at POS (Point of Sale) terminals, making your purchase experience more convenient. While commenting on the launch, Naveed Mushtaq, Business Head – Credit Cards mentioned that with the introduction of Contactless (Tap to Pay) Credit Cards, Silkbank has taken a giant leap towards enabling its credit cardholders to access growing global trends and offering better customer experience to attain top-of-wallet status. As per data from Visa, contactless transactions share has increased from 35% in January 2020 to 47% in August 2020 globally, therefore, it had become all the more important to timely adopt this technology. Silkbank has launched the contactless cards with new designs speaking of greater freedom and global access, and has also added a new variant to its existing menu, Visa Classic Cards, targeted at lower income groups. The bank has many other strategic initiatives in the pipeline for its Credit Cards business, which will further cement the bank’s market leadership position in the cards industry.