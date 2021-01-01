Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Government has decided in principle to use Expo Center, already being used as a facility to attend people affected with Covid 19 infection into a vaccination center for the vulnerable and at high risk segments.

According to a provincial health department official the provincial health minister, Dr. Azra Peechuho in this context visited the facility here on Thursday and re-viewed the arrangements being made, with specific reference to maintenance of cold chain. This was said to be a crucial requirement for quality maintenance of the vaccine being arranged through different sources. According to the official preference would be extended to Chinese companies in view of the proximity and also cost efficacy.

“This, however, does not mean that other manufacturers may be ignored as our objective is to have the vaccine with no compromise to quality and also in ade-quate numbers in terms of quantity,” he said. To a reply, he said arrangements were being fast finalized and that the process of vaccination would be completed accordingly with healthcare providers attending COVID 19 patients accorded top priority followed by senior citizens and so-forth. The official said data of front line workers was in process of being compiled so that the most crucial force engaged in handling the situation were vaccinated in the very phase.

health secretary gets Covid vaccine shot in clinical trials

Sindh’s health secretary on Thursday volunteered to be administered a vaccine shot at a hospital conducting clinical trials of a candidate vaccine of coronavirus.

Provincial Secretary Health Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi opted to participate in clinical trials at a charity hospital in Karachi. “I have presented myself for the vaccine trial as secre-tary health,” Dr Kazim Jatoi later said.

Scores of prominent public figures of Pakistan have vol-unteered to be vaccinated in clinical trials of a Chi-nese vaccine being conducted in the country.

In November Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and his wife were administered a vaccine shot during clinical trials at the University of Health Sciences (USH) in Lahore. All staff members of Punjab governor were also adminis-tered shots of the trial vaccine of coronavirus.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar was the first prominent public figure in Pakistan who had received a shot of trial vac-cine of the novel coronavirus. Afterwards federal minis-ter Ijaz Shah also got a shot of the candidate COVID-19 from China at Lahore’s University of Health Sciences (UHS). His staff members were also administered the tri-al vaccine, the university’s vice chancellor Prof Javed Akram said. Clinical trials of the candidate covid vac-cine being conducted at five health facilities across Pakistan.