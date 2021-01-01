Share:

HYDERABAD - The Controller of Examinations (Annual), University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has announced the results of M.Sc. Previous and Final Postgraduate annual exami-nations 2018. According to an announcement here on Thursday, a total of 335 male and fe-male candidates appeared in M.Sc. Previous Examination; 193 of them have been declared successful. While out of 260 male and female candidates who appeared in M.Sc. Final examination as many as 164 declared passed. 11 can-didates achieved first class marks, 142 have secured second class while 11 have been declared pass in third class.