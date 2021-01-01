Share:

Giving dowry is not uncommon in South Asia during a marriage, particularly in Pakistan. It is a common custom in India and Bangladesh but it has a higher rate in Pakistan. By all means, religion has strictly forbidden giving this sort of a curse. Apart from that, Pakistan also advertised a law against dowry in 1996, which has holistically rejected the dowry custom in the country.

Besides, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Dowry, Bridal Gift and Marriage Functions Restriction Act of 2017 has been passed in the province but its implementation is desperately needed. Furthermore, until recently, in October, the Anti-Dowry Act has been amended to state that the government is clearly against the dowry culture, yet still there are problems. Merely existing unimplemented laws in the country are not enough. An awareness campaign against dowry is a must in society. Numbers of young girls are unmarried due to this curse of the dowry. Moreover, a score of domestic violence has been created on account of this. It is unacceptable.

So, religious scholars and the government, as well as relevant NGOs of women rights, should run awareness campaigns in regards to dowry.

MUSFIRAH MANAL M ZAKIR,

Karachi.