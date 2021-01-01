Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Masaajid-o-Madaris (TTMM) on Thursday rejected the Waqf Amlak Act 2020 and termed it a tactic to link religious seminaries with terrorism.

The conference summoned by the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Masaajid-o-Madaris in Islamabad was attended by religious scholars from all schools of thought including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, head of the Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat Madaris Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami senior leader Liaqat Baloch and many other religious scholars.

Addressing the conference, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that Ulema within the Parliament were doing a duty of watchmen in order to stop any bill or act against the Islamic rules and Qur’an o Sunnah. He demanded the government to take back the Waqf Amlak Act 2020 or get ready for the protests of the religious segment of the country.

Maulana Haideri said that the government should stop its unnecessary interference in Madaris; adding that the incumbent government had no ability to get the country out of the grey list through other measures to be taken for the improvement of the foreign policy.

On the occasion, Mufti Muneebur Rehman said that Waqf Amlak Act 2020 was introduced due to the pressure of FATF and they will opposed the ACT as it was a tactic to build an unnecessary pressure on the Maddarris. He said that the government should bring some amendments in the Act as it will create religious hatred across the country.

JI senior leader while addressing the conference said that the Waqf Amlak Act 2020 had no importance for them as it was introduced due to the pressure from external forces that are active against Islam and Pakistan.