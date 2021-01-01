ISLAMABAD   -  United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first five months of the financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China. 

Total exports to the USA during July-November (2020-21) were recorded at $1855.564 million against the exports of US $ 1744.463 million during July- November (2019-20), showing the growth of 6.36 per cent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $773.837 million against the exports of $726.942 million last year, showing an increase of 6.45 per cent. China was the at the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $615.731 million during the months under review against the exports of US $727.480 million during last year, showing the decline of 15.36 per cent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $615.539 million against $553.088 million during last year, showing an increase of 11.29 per cent while the exports to UAE were recorded at $565.202 million against $663.260 million last year, the data revealed.

Banks to remain closed for three days from January 01 to Jan 03

During July-November (2020-21), the exports to Holland were recorded at $411.201 million against $420.714 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $368.114 million against $432.561million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at 288.122 million against the exports of $324.971 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $289.997 million against $380.270 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $219.825 million against $297.676 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $173.848 million against $188.906 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $176.097 million against $199.001 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkey were recorded at $99.612 million during the current year compared to $123.692 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $114.718 million against $114.916 million, to Poland $115.569 million $108.735 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at $95.655 million during the current year against $81.536 million during last year.

FM Mahmood invites Japanese investors to invest in Pakistan

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed the decline of 7.13 per cent in the first five months, from $10.284 billion to $9.550 billion, the SBP data revealed.