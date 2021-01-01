Share:

ISLAMABAD - United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first five months of the financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the USA during July-November (2020-21) were recorded at $1855.564 million against the exports of US $ 1744.463 million during July- November (2019-20), showing the growth of 6.36 per cent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $773.837 million against the exports of $726.942 million last year, showing an increase of 6.45 per cent. China was the at the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $615.731 million during the months under review against the exports of US $727.480 million during last year, showing the decline of 15.36 per cent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $615.539 million against $553.088 million during last year, showing an increase of 11.29 per cent while the exports to UAE were recorded at $565.202 million against $663.260 million last year, the data revealed.

During July-November (2020-21), the exports to Holland were recorded at $411.201 million against $420.714 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $368.114 million against $432.561million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at 288.122 million against the exports of $324.971 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $289.997 million against $380.270 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $219.825 million against $297.676 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $173.848 million against $188.906 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $176.097 million against $199.001 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkey were recorded at $99.612 million during the current year compared to $123.692 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $114.718 million against $114.916 million, to Poland $115.569 million $108.735 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at $95.655 million during the current year against $81.536 million during last year.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed the decline of 7.13 per cent in the first five months, from $10.284 billion to $9.550 billion, the SBP data revealed.