LAHORE - Mexico has suspended rice imports from Pakistan following the detection of the Khapra beetle in some rice shipments from Pakistan.

Market sources said that around 3,000 tons of Pakistan rice shipment was placed in quarantine and may be destroyed or returned to Pakistan. Customs officials have been asked to inspect every rice shipment from Pakistan for contamination, they said and added other Asian countries, including Vietnam and Thailand, are still permitted to export rice to Mexico.

The rice exporters said that the Mexican Port should return rice containers in which the khapra beetle was found and other containers should be examined to check for contamination.

The transit period from Pakistan to Mexico is around 70 days and Pakistani rice has been properly fumigated to ward off khapra beetle, he explained. However, if transit time exceeds this, there is a chance of contamination.

The rice exporters said that they will examine the containers to find out the exact reason for the contamination and has alleged that American and Mexican lobbies want to prevent Pakistan rice imports to Mexico because Pakistan rice is about $100 per ton cheaper than US rice. However, most of the U.S. rice that Mexico imports is paddy (rough) rice, milled by Mexico’s domestic mills. Only the U.S. and Brazil allow exports of paddy rice, they added.

According to REAP Vice chairman Samee Ullah Ch, Pakistan has exported about 16,000 tons of rice to Mexico during January – May 2013, up about 1,500% compared to the same period last year. He said that the U.S. is traditional rice supplier to Mexico and rice exports from the US to Mexico during January – May 2013 stood at around 30,000 tons. He said that Mexico consumes around 850,000 tons of rice annually, and rice imports by Mexico are projected at around 730,000 tons (milled rice equivalent) in 2013-14. The U.S. accounts for over 90% of all rice imports by Mexico.

The vice chairman of Rice Exporters Association, expressing concern over the incident, urged the ministry of commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to intervene and take immediate steps for the release of approximately 150 containers of Pakistani rice at Mexican ports and more than 780 rice containers, which are in transit to Mexico.

The containers are worth millions of dollars, he said.

He said that from July 2012 to date, Pakistan has exported 34,000 tons rice worth $14.42 million. Pakistani rice is $100 cheaper (per ton) than American rice. He believes this is why American and Mexican lobbies are attempting to block the export of Pakistani rice.

He said that Mexican rice importers had also requested the Mexican Quarantine Authorities to release the containers; still, no action has been initiated. Pakistani exporters will suffer financial losses as a result, he warned.