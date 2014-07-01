RAWALPINDI - The Gujar Khan Police have been blamed for killing a 20-year-old kiln worker during a shootout at Jhaangi, near Jabber, a Gujar Khan police precinct, sources informed on Monday.

The parents and relatives of the deceased, identified as Khurram, staged a massive protest outside Gujar Khan SDPO Office. They laid the dead body on the road and chanted slogans against police, demanding Punjab chief minister to hold inquiry into the shoot out what police claimed as ‘encounter’.

According to sources, a heavy contingent of Gujar Khan police raided a house in Jhaangi, Jabber village early Monday morning to arrest some criminals and proclaimed offenders. Khurram, the deceased, came under heavy gunfire during action and was killed on the spot, sources added.

Later, the relatives and local villagers took the body to SDPO Office where they demonstrated against the police brutality. Bellowing slogans, they appealed the CM to look into the matter.

An eyewitness told The Nation that some police officials also desecrated the dead body by dragging it on road.

A family member of deceased told that Khurram was working at a kiln in Lahore and had returned home to observe fasts of Ramazan. He said that the real accused, who were wanted by police, were living in Khurram’s neighbourhood.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital doctor, who conducted initial postmortem before referring the body for autopsy, told that the boy had sustained bullet injury back in the head.

Saddar SP Dr Sardar Ghias, Gujar Khan SDPO and other officials were reluctant to receive calls despite several attempts made by this scribe to know their version over the killing.