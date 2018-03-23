Disgraced former New Zealand cricketer Lou Vincent has admitted match-fixing and is expected to receive a life ban from all participation in the sport in England on Tuesday, a punishment he is prepared to accept.

The 35-year-old Vincent had previously said he was co-operating with anti-corruption officials from both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) relating to allegations of his involvement in the spot-fixing of matches.

He was charged by the ECB under their anti-corruption code last month and local media said a decision on his punishment is expected later on Tuesday.

Vincent has already been banned by the Bangladesh Cricket Board for three years for failing to report an approach from match fixers.

"My name is Lou Vincent and I am a cheat," the former top-order batsman said in a statement issued to local media on Tuesday.

"I have abused my position as a professional sportsman on a number of occasions by choosing to accept money through fixing.

"I have lived with this dark secret for many years, but just months ago I reached the point where I decided I had to come forward and tell the truth."

Vincent admitted last December that he had been co-operating with ICC anti-corruption officials investigating alleged match-fixing in at least four countries but had never spoken publicly about his involvement until now.

He was one of three former New Zealand players identified as being involved in the investigation, though neither the ICC, nor New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have named the other two cricketers.

Local media identified Chris Cairns as one of the other players implicated in the investigation, an allegation the former all-rounder has denied.

Cairns travelled to London in May where he had been interviewed at his own request by London police, English cricketing authorities and the ICC's anti-corruption unit.

Upon his return to New Zealand he again denied any wrongdoing and described the accusations against him as "absurd, bizarre and scary".

Vincent, who played 23 tests and more than 100 one-day internationals for New Zealand, had been investigated for being involved in attempting to manipulate 12 matches in five countries between 2008 and 2012.

The ECB charged him with 14 offences relating to two matches he played for English county Sussex in August 2011 - a Twenty20 contest against Lancashire and a 40-over clash with Kent.

Vincent said he would accept any punishment he received.

"I have shamed my country. I have shamed my sport. I have shamed those close to me. For that I am not proud," Vincent added.

"The time has come for me to now face them like a man and accept the consequences, whatever they may be.

"I accept my punishment."