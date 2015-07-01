MULTAN -A woman was hospitalised after she attempted self-immolation against the arrest of her teenage son here on Tuesday.

The woman hailing from Qasim Bela locality held a protest at Chowk Nawan Shehra against her son's arrest by police and seeing no response to her cries, she after sprinkling petrol set on fire. The people present at the scene and police put off the fire and shifted her to hospital.

The woman was of the view that her 13-year-old son had been arrested by the Cantt Police on the charges of possessing arms.