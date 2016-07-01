ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that no wedge could be drawn between the civil and military leadership of Pakistan as the latter was committed to supporting the democratic process.

Modi had said earlier it was hard to decide who to speak to in Pakistan for peace between the two nuclear armed neighbours, whether to the democratically elected government or ‘other actors’. He had added: “That is why India will have to be on alert all the time. India will have to be on alert every moment. There can never be any laxity in this regard.”

Modi had further said he and PM Nawaz Sharif were sincere for peace between the two countries and it was in this spirit that they exchanged visits – first by Sharif in 2014 and second by him in 2015.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakariya said the people of Pakistan take great pride in the armed forces and respect them over their sacrifices for the country.

“Nobody can drive a wedge between the civilian and military leadership which is committed to supporting the democratic process,” he added, citing Modi’s statement.

Islamabad also sought more evidence from India in connection with Mumbai attacks case in order to take the matter to a logical conclusion.

Zakariya said Pakistan had written a letter to India in this regard, but no response had been received from the other side. “Pakistan intends to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue. We are ready to hold composite dialogue with that country,” he added.

To a question, the spokesman said the authorities were working on the information provided by Research and Analysis Wing agent Kulbhushan Yadav. “Several members of his network have already been detained,” he maintained.

Zakariya pointed out that people-to-people contacts between the two countries were imperative to improve the existing atmosphere. In this connection, Pakistan always encouraged the religious tourism. He said an envoy conference would be held next month to discuss the foreign policy issues.

To a question about the membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group, Nafees Zakariya said Pakistan would continue its efforts to get the membership of the nuclear club.

In the recent meeting of the NSG member countries in Seoul, Pakistan’s application was not given any significance, but since India’s bid to secure a seat failed, thanks to China, Islamabad claimed it a victory.

Zakariya said US Senate’s Armed Forces Committee Chairman Senator John McCain would be visiting Pakistan shortly and matters relating to defence cooperation were expected to be discussed during the visit.

When asked if the issue of subsidy on F-16 fighter aircraft would come under discussion with the senator, the spokesman said the Pak-US relationship was broad-based and must not be looked through the prism of F-16s only.

When asked about Afghan refugees’ stay in Pakistan, he confirmed their registration deadline had been extended by six months.

He said Pakistan would consider applying for the Missile Technology Control Regime at the “right time”. He said Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Turkey. He expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the incident and said Pakistan stood by Turkish brothers in this hour of trial.

Meanwhile, Pakistan condemned two suicide incidents in Kabul that killed and injured dozens on security personnel. Taliban claimed responsibility for the deadliest attacks.

Afghan officials said at least 27 people were killed and 40 others wounded in the attacks on a convoy of security personnel. The convoy was reportedly transporting hundreds of police officials and cadets from a police training centre in neighbouring Wardak province to central Kabul.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kabul, killing a number of security personnel and injuring several others,” the Foreign Ministry said. The statement said, “Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands by the people of Afghanistan in this hour of grief.

Pakistan also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on June 25, perpetrated by Al-Shabaab, on the Nasa Hablod Hotel, Mogadishu, which resulted in a number of killings and injuries, including the death of Somali minister for environment affairs and former foreign minister, Bur’i Mohamed Hamza.

“The government and the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences and sympathise with the bereaved families and the people of Somalia over the loss of innocent lives. We also wish speedy recovery of the injured,” said the Foreign Ministry.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people of Somalia and believes the government of Somalia will firmly deal with the threats to its security and perpetrators of this cowardly act. We reiterate our condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” it added.