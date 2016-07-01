Experts for balanced use of fertilisers for sustainable agri growth

ISLAMABAD (INP): The fertilizer policy in Pakistan needs a review and experts say a sound farmer-friendly fertilizer policy could play a vital role in the sustainable agriculture. The current fertilizer policy that is in force in Pakistan is of the year 2001. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in partnership with the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and U.S. Department for Agriculture (USDA) organized a dialogue on “Current Fertilizer Policy”. This dialogue was a part of an ongoing effort by USDA and FAO for soil fertility management and promoting sustainable agricultural intensification in Pakistan. This dialogue brought together approximately 40 participants from the agricultural research, extension and information organizations, private sector agricultural services and fertilizer companies, Harvest-Plus, farmers associations, International Potash Institute-Switzerland, Academia and Planning Commission.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Nadeem Amjad, Chairman PARC highlighted the imbalance in fertilizer use and said that high fertilizer prices are the major constraints to achieve high crop yield. He emphasized that 4R nutrient stewardship can help to decrease the cost of production and enhance nutrient use efficiency. However, we need inter-related comprehensive fertilizer and integrated nutrient management policies at provincial level, he added.

Dr Waqar Ahmad, Soil/NRM Expert- FAO said that last year, FAO invited proposals from all the stakeholders including major national fertilizer companies and farmers’ associations over the current fertilizer policy. Through this consultative process, a draft document would be prepared and shared with the government for consideration.

The experts said that since 2001, a number of variables related to the fertilizer policy have changed. Farmers’ perspective needs to be included as well. A significant yield gap exists between potential and the actual yields in Pakistan. This gap in yield can be filled through balanced use of fertilizers. The shortage of fertilizer and its spiraling cost are the determinants of the imbalanced use of fertilizers.

Brexit to reduce remittances & exports, improve foreign investment: ICST

ISLAMABAD (INP): Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Thursday said Brexit will reduce remittances and exports while improve foreign investment in Pakistan. Volatile international currencies will make debt servicing easier for Pakistan, it said. Some of 1.2 million Pakistanis living in UK may opt to come back which will hit remittances as UK is the third largest source of it after Saudi Arabia and UAE, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt. He said that UK is the third largest investor in Pakistan after China and UAE and it will increase investment in our country following the Brexit. He said that many leading economic powers will try their best to get benefit of the situation but it is expected that China will emerge as winner which will also benefit Pakistan. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that Pakistan should take steps to counter the impact of dwindling remittances which provide good budgetary support.

Overseas remittances play a critical role in boosting forex reserve and balance trade deficit by 90 percent therefore steps must be taken to ensure its smooth flow, he said.

He said that many oil exporting countries are facing economic crisis but remittances continue to increase which should be a matter of concern.

Existing laws prohibit government agencies to ask about the source of remittances which help corrupt elite to clean their ill-gotten money, he noted.

Increasing remittances has nothing to do with the trust of people on the economic policies otherwise exports and investment would not have been dwindled to alarming level, he added.

Sliding oil prices have destabilised the budgets of many countries compelling them to cut development expenditures while expecting increased remittances from sliding economies is self-deception, said Butt.

Women entrepreneurs facing challenges in Balochistan: PBIF

ISLAMABAD (NNI): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain on Thursday drew attention of authorities toward plight of women entrepreneurs in Balochistan. Most of the women in the underdeveloped province of Baluchistan are indulged in embroidery and handicrafts. They are working hard but not getting due prices because they are not allowed to access market themselves but are dependent upon middlemen, he said. Inflexible social customs and practices are widely blamed for the plight of Balochi women resulting high rate of maternal mortality, female illiteracy, unemployment and gender disparity which must be tackled so that they could be empowered. Mian Zahid Hussain said that illiteracy is a serious problem in the province which is dragging down the businesswomen as majority lack basic understanding of setting and promoting their businesses. Moreover, he said, family and society barriers hinder them to get their business registered with the relevant departments.

He said that getting finance is also a problem impeding growth of their business as procedures are too complicated for them.

Branchless banking is gaining momentum in developed areas of the country but situation in Balochistan is different where women are not aware of branchless banking to get max benefit of it, he added.

He said that exhibitions are not held in Balochistan frequently while the women artisans have very limited access to local, national or international events while they are not aware of the basics of a successful entrepreneurship.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that women in Balochistan given least opportunity, facilities and liberty to join other businesses to grow their businesses.

He said that concerned departments should help the women to grow through ensuring their participation in expos, manage their networking and infuse skills including research and development.

Moreover, the number of women’s vocational and training centres should be increased along with, setting woman only bank branches and also (SMEDA), should use woman staff to increase contacts with woman entrepreneurs, to ensure rapid social and economic progress in Baluchistan in order to bring this under-developed province in the mainstream.

EU asked to relax procedures for mangoes

ISLAMABAD (INP): Chairman Regional Standing Committee of FPCCI, Ahmad Jawad has said that EU should relax the procedures now for Pakistani mangoes in the wake of hectic exercise to control fruit fly from the last two years. Ahmad Jawad said that this is unjustifiable by the EU concerned authorities that they graded us with red and yellow cards, despite the fact Pakistani exporters tried their level best to come upon the requirements of the European Commission’s Directorate General for Health and Consumer Protection (DG SANCO) and they even doing it. He said that EU must realize that Pakistani mango is a famous fruit in their respective member countries due to its rich aroma and unique taste. “And if we impose strict conditions on this fruit further that would affect the romance of European people from our mangoes”. Jawad mentioned that mango was the prime product of Pakistan and the country could earn precious foreign exchange through its export and the varsity was already working on projects for boosting mango production and improving fruit quality.

FPCCI Standing Committee Chief further asked the mango exporters and growers for hot water treatment of the fruit to protect it from the fruit fly also further asked them to acquire quality examination certificate before exporting any vegetable or fruit.

However, after rising number of complaints of fruit fly in Pakistani mangos by the EU last year, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research decided to allow exports only to selected mango orchards, certified/registered by the ministry after confirming that it is free of fruit fly. In addition, hot water treatment was also declared mandatory to ensure quality export to the EU countries.

In this regard mango prices of certified orchards are some 50 to 75 percent higher than others which affect the moral of other farmers. Therefore, we are seeking export of mangos without condition of certified orchards to the EU countries; he added.

Jawad also mentioned Pakistan was one of the leading suppliers of mango to the EU countries and during 2013, overall some 15,000 tons of mango was exported to Europe. Later Pakistan’s exports declined drastically due to strict conditions imposed by European countries on import of mangos from Pakistan. During last year, after the imposition of conditions by the ministry, some 6,000 tons mangos were exported against 4,000 tons in the previous year. This year, exporters have set a mango export target of around 10,000 tons to Europe, he added.

He said after the condition of hot water treatment, there is no need for registration of mango orchards as after the treatment, fruit fly becomes zero.