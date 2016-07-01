KARACHI - After surpassing the revenue target of Rs.61 billion by achieving the collection of Rs.61.453 billion during the year 2015-16, the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) shall now pursue the new assigned target of Rs 78 billion for the year 2016-17.

The spokesman of SRB on Thursday also announced that SRB has achieved yet another milestone by collecting Sindh Sales Tax (SST) worth Rs6.403 billion only during the month of June 2016, which represents the highest ever amount of SST collected in any one single month ever since SRB started collecting SST in July 2011.

Giving details, the spokesman informed that SRB collected an amount of Rs61.453 billion during the year 2015-16 against its collection of Rs49.371 billion during financial year 2014-15, representing a remarkable growth of 24.47%.

He said that SRB is the only tax administration, which has continuously achieved its assigned targets without any mid-year downward revision since 2011-12, the year it started collecting Sindh Sales Tax revenues despite the reduction in the Statutory Standard rate of Sales Tax.

He said that SRB will now pursue the assigned target of Rs.78 billion for the year 2016-17 and it expect to achieve the said target representing 28% growth over the target of 2015-16 despite the further reduction in the standard rate of tax from 14% in 2015-16 to 13% on 2016-17.