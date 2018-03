MARDAN: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) today claimed to have arrested three key facilitators of suicide bombers in Mardan.

On tip-off, the CTD police raided a hideout in Mardan and arrested the alleged facilitators identified as Mustafa, Ayaz and Mansoor, residents of Nowshera.

According to the CTD, the accused were involved in facilitating suicide bombers to carry out attacks in the province. The CTD shifted them to an undisclosed location for further investigation.