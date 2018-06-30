Share:

SIALKOT-Ten people have drowned while bathing in River Chenab and local canals in Sialkot district in separate incidents during a month due to non-implementation of ban on bathing in rivers and canals. The Sialkot district administration and police have failed to implement the ban to save the precious lives from drowning. On May 31, 2018, four youth Naimat (17), Naeem ( 18), Saqib (18) and Hassan (20) of village Randheer Baagariyaan, Sambrial tehsil drowned in River Chenab.

On June 19, the Pasrur tehsil-based cousins Shahid and Ali Haider drowned in River Chenab near Head Marala-Sialkot. Rescue 1122 fished out dead bodies from the river.

Several youth also drowned in local canals near Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur here during the separate incidents.

The sizzling hot-hit people continued bathing in rivers Chenab, Jammu and Tavi and three main canals namely BRB Canal Daska, M.R.Link Canal Motra-Daska and UCC near Sambrial and other water channels violating the official ban on bathing and picnicking there.

The district administration and police remained unable to ensure implementation on the ban. Local senior police officials said that there was shortage of police personnel in Sialkot district due to which police were unable to halt the bathing, swimming and picnicking in rivers and canals.

The people stay on the damaged, dilapidated and crumbling banks of this BRB Canal Daska, which often fall into the canal, resulting in the drowning of people. Dozens of the people have already lost their precious lives after drowning in Daska canals. They strongly criticised the present and the past governments for remaining unable to establish a park in Daska city during the last 69 years. They said that the nasty situation speaks volumes about the negligence of the authorities concerned.

955 bikes robbed, stolen

in six months

Thieves, robbers and dacoits deprived 955 people of their motorcycles worth Rs40 million in separate incidents during the last five months in Gujranwala Division.

The people from Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Dib, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts remained unable to get the justice and became the rolling stones between the offices of the police stations. However, the police could recover only 20 percent out of these 955 stolen and snatched motorcycles.

The dozens of victims also remained unable to get their cases registered due to the traditional reluctance by the police. They said that though the official uniform of the Punjab police has already been changed but the traditional sluggish attitude of the police towards the people could not be changed.

Police have miserable failed to recover the stolen or snatched motorcycles. According to the official statistics, 395 motorcycles were stolen or snatched in Gujranwala district during the last five months, 210 in Sialkot district, 37 in Narowal district, 188 in Gujrat district, 43 in Mandi Bahaud Din district and 80 in Hafizabad district.

Though police are claiming to be upgraded with the advanced technology but could to trace out the motorcycle lifters. The perturbed victims especially the local social, welfare, business, religious and political circles have expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged the Inspector General of Police to look into the matter and direct the local police to ensure early arrest of the thieves, robbers and dacoits involved in motorcycles’ thefts and snatching as in the larger public interest.