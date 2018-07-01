Share:

LAHORE - Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad called on Interim Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari.

Professional activities of PAF and matters of mutual of interest were discussed in the meeting held at the CM office. The interim chief minister conveyed his best wishes to the air vice marshal for taking charge. He praised the PAF for excellent professional capabilities and protecting air space of Pakistan.

He said PAF has excellent professional capabilities and it is considered to be among the best air forces of the world. He said PAF has glowing history of protecting air space of Pakistan with bravery and courage and the whole nation is proud of officers and troops of PAF who have rendered sacrifices for peace and defence of the country. He said PAF has marked a new history in the war against terrorism. The interim chief minister said apart from rendering excellent services for the defence of air space of the country, PAF is also playing wonderful role for the better of the society. He said PAF has rendered praiseworthy role in the sectors of education and health, and has always taken part in disaster management activities effectively. He said PAF has serve the nation by taking part in rescue operations during natural calamities.

CM aggrieved by downpour deaths

Interim Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in rain-related incidents. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the administration to provide best possible health facilities to the persons injured in rain related incidents. He said in the anticipation of rain season, all departments should remain alert and best resources should be utilized to drain water from low-lying areas.