Once it was in the headline of news channels that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) planned to build a cricket stadium in Islamabad but unfortunately Supreme Court scrapped the plan and handed over the control to the Capital Development Authority (CDA). According to a report the PCB had plans to construct a stadium on 35 acres of land in Shakarparian, which falls in Zone III in Islamabad. However, the SC ruled that since the area was part of the National Park area, construction of a stadium could not be allowed. It was really a great step to build a stadium which is really necessary in the city also we need to respect the decision of Supreme Court since it is beneficial for entire region. It is believed that the dream of building a stadium in Islamabad soon will change into reality for this PCB will put its positive efforts also the concern authorities will help PCB for the purpose.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbut, June 10.