Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN/SIALKOT-Most of the election contestants belonging to PML-N, PTI, Muttahida Majlis-e-Aml and PPP are carrying out their election campaign to attract the voters in their respective constituencies of Mandi Bahauddin.

They have installed big hoardings, posters, banners and flexes that are larger than the size prescribed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. However, no action is being taken by the authorities concerned against the violators. The candidates from other parties have demanded action against the violators.

As many as 95 candidates are in election race in all the five constituencies of national assembly in Sialkot district, while 282 candidates are contesting in all the eleven constituencies in Sialkot district.

Total 98 candidates had submitted their nomination papers for five national assembly seats out of which the nomination papers of three candidates were rejected in Sialkot district, declaring 95 candidates eligible for contesting elections.

Total 304 candidates had submitted their nomination papers out of which the nomination papers of 22 candidates were rejected on different grounds, leaving behind 282 candidate eligible to contest polls for 11 seats of the Punjab Assembly.

Almost all the main political parties including PML-N, PTI, PPP, PML-Q, MMA, MQM and TLP have fielded their candidates, while a big number of the independent candidates most of them dissidents are contesting as independent candidates.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has established 1862 polling station for holding elections in Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu said that there would be 158 polling stations of A category, 1018 of B category and 686 polling stations will be of C category in Sialkot district with 4068 polling booths. He said that now the total number of the registered voters in Sialkot district was 2334498 including 133401 male voters and 1031097 female voters. He said that 3910 presiding officers, 11421 assistant presiding officers have been deputed at these polling stations in Sialkot district.

He stated the foolproof security measures have been made to hold free, fair, transparent, impartial and peaceful polling at all the polling stations. He said that the para-military troops, police and personnel of the law enforcing agencies (LEAs) will ensure security.

On the other side, Okara District Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar issued warning to the violators of election laws and going against the code of conduct during their election campaign

. He said the police were responsible to protect and guard the life and property of the citizens against any untoward circumstance. So, the district police would utilize all available resources to maintain peace, order and law in the district. He said no one was above the law. No anti-social elements would be let disturb and violate the peace of society, he said.

The DPO warned that aerial shooters and fire-cracker users would be dealt with iron hand by the police. No carelessness of any policeman would be tolerated in this regard, he said.