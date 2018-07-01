Share:

Lahore - The Punjab government on Saturday relieved secretary law department Syed Abul Hasan Najmi of his duties and transferred and posted dozens of other officers including secretaries, special secretaries and additional deputy commissioners (ADCs).

Meanwhile, the government also transferred all (179) assistant commissioners throughout the province.

Secretary I&C Department Sara Aslam S&GAD was transferred and posted as labour secretary while additional charge of I&C Department was assigned to her.

As per the S&GAD notifications, services of Punjab Food Authority DG Noorul Amin Mengal were assigned to Balochistan government; staff officer to chief secretary Additional Secretary Masood Mukhtar was posted as Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab while his predecessor Saqib Manan was posted as Additional Secretary Coordination to Chief Secretary. Humayun Mazhar Director Lahore Museum was posted as Chairman Punjab Board for Liquidation, OSD Tahir Raza Bukhari as Director General Religious Affairs, Aysha Saeed Project Director Punjab Irrigated Productivity project was posted as Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department while her predecessor Faisal Zahoor was posted as OSD.

Shozeb Saeed Deputy Secretary was posted Personal Staff Officer to Chief Minister. Kanwal Nizam ADC (ADC) Finance and Planning (F&P) Sahiwal was posted as OSD, while District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Tanveer Yazdan was posted as ADC (F&P) Sahiwal. Saira Umar was posted as Additional Secretary Development Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.

ADC Sialkot Tauqir Haider Kazmi was posted as ADC Lahore, Wasif Bashir Khokhar ADC General Kasur was posted as ADC Sheikhupura, Zamir Hussain ADC Sheikhupura was posted as OSD, Deputy Secretary Shafiq Ahmed was posted as ADC General Kasur, Ahmd Javed ADC General Nankana Sahib was posted as ADC General Chakwal, Mohammad Abbas ADC General Sialkot was posted as ADC General Nankana Sahib. Shuja Qutab Bhatti ADC General Chakwal was posted as OSD, ADC General Okara Muhammad Hanif was posted as ADC General Narowal, Ali Arshad ADC Narowal was posted as ADC General Okara.

Mohammad Iqbal was posted as Chief Administrator Health and Education Initiatives Muridke. Kanwar Khaliq Razzaqi was posted as Political Assistant DG Khan. Amna Rafiq Deputy Secretary Women Development was posted as ADC Revenue Hafizabad. Saif Anwar was posted as Director General PHA Rawalpindi, Farrukh Naveed was posted as Finance Director Punjab Auqaf, OSD Zahid Sohail was posted as Joint registrar Punjab Cooperative Society. Awaiting posting Mohammad Iqbal was posted as Additional Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, OSD Shahid Iqbal was relieved from Punjab, Musarrat Jabeen Additional Secretary Housing as Additional Secretary Admin S&GAD. Mushtaq Hussain ADC General Vehari was posted as ADCG Faisalabad, Akhtar Ali ADC General Bahawalnagar was posted as ADC General Layyah, ADC General DG Khan Gulam Yasin was posted as ADCG Vehari, Faisal Farooq Sadiq ADC General DG Khan as ADC General Lodhran. The names of other ADCs transferred include Khalid Umar Quraishi from Pakpattan to Lodheran, Bilal Feroz from MB Din to Jhelum, Neelum Sultana Khatak from Jhelum to MB Din, Ejaz Bhutta from Hafizabad to Mianwali, Farooq Akmal from Attock to Mianwali, Karim Baksh from Bhakkar to Multan, Farooq Akmal from Attock to Mianwali, Khalid Masood Farooqa from Faisalabad to Bhakkar, Asif Hayat Lodhi from Multan to Sahiwal, Khurram Shahzad from PDMA director Lahore to ADC Toba Tek Singh, Forest department DS Iftikhar Ali was transferred as ADC Finance Lodhran, Ishtiaq Javed from Lodhran to Jhang, Asif Rehman from Population Department to ADC Muzaffargarh, Saifullah from Muzaffargarh to Bahawalpur, Ejaz Joya from DS Transport to ADC Mianwali, Muhammad Tariq from PHA Faisalabad to ADC Attock, Maria Tariq from Sargodha to DS Governor Office, Shafqatullah from Faisalabad to Sargodha, Abdul Ghafoor from TT Singh to director development Sahiwal, Asma Ejaz from Khushab to Faisalabad, Amin Awais from Okara to Sahiwal, Afzal Nasir Rajan Pur to Okara, Khalid Mehmood from Curriculum Authority to Jhelum and others.

As per details on the ACs transfers and postings, AC Lahore City Abdullah Niazi was posted as AC Bhalwal, Safdar Virk was transferred from Ferozwala to AC City Lahore, Shahmeer Iqbal from Lahore Cantt to Khanpur, Haider Abbas from SO Prosecution to AC Cantt Lahore, Muhammad Anwar from Model Town Lahore to Shakargarh, Ali Akbar from Shalimar Town Lahore to Kalar Syedan, Rashid Nemat from Raiwind to Lawa, Asim Saleem from LDA Director to Lawa, Hena Asghar from Kasur to Gujranwala, Ahmad Raza Butt from Ghunian to Kotli Sattian, SO I&C Salim Chishti to Chunian, Anum Zahid from Pattoki to Commissioner Office Lahore, M Tayyab from Lodheran to Pattoki, Asad Magsi from Kot Radha Kishan to Ferozwala, Saifullah Sajid to AC Kot Radha Kishan, Shabbir Butt from Sheikhupura to Naushera, SO Confidential Fazail Mudassir to Sheikhpura, Zahra Dastgir from Muridke to Yazman, SO Tariq Hussain to Muridke, Imran Mumtaz from Sharqpur to Sangla Hill, Tayyab Tahir from Nankana to Sharqpur, Shabir Shah from Sangla Hill to Sahiwal distt Sargodha, Imran Asmat from Jehanian to Safdarabad, Muhammad Shafiq from Shahkot to Shahpur, Tanvir Murtaza from Mankera to Shahkot, Rao Sohail from Gujranwala to Daska, Mazhar Iqbal from Zafarwal to OS, Muhammad Nazir from Daska to Zafarwal, Najeebullah Tareen from Municipal Corporation to Gujranwala, Majid Bin Ahmad from Kamoki to Hazro, Ansir Saghir from Naushera to Kamoki, Tanvir Yaseen from PRA Gujranwala to Pindi Bhattian, Imtiaz Shahid from Hafizabad to Quaidabad, Faisal Mangat from Wazirabad to Hafizabad, Saulat Watto from Faisalabad Sadr to Wazirabad, Shahid Abbas from from Sialkot to Piplan, Muhammad Khalid from Pirmahal to Pasrur, Tauqeer Cheema from Sambrial to Kot Momin, Afzal Hayat Tarar from Chakwal to Gujrat, Awais Tarar from Kharian to Jand, Umar Hayat from Sialkot to Kharian, Zaheer Chattha from Sara e Alamgir to Mianwali, Zaigham Nawaz from Chishtian to Sara e Alamgir, Zaheer Jappa from Phalia to Kahuta, Nauman Farooq Tarar from Malakwal to Pindi Gheb, Raja Saleem from Dina to Malakwal, Muhammad Rafique from Narowal to Bhera, Altaf Hussain Ansari from Arifwala to Narowal, Hussain Rana from Sillanwali to OSD, Tasneem Ali from Rawalpindi to OSD, Omer Iftikhar Sherazi from Pasrur to Rawalpindi, Umber Gillani from Rawalpindi to Dina, Atiab Sultan on completion her training was posted as AC Jhelum, Zahid Khan from Jhelum to Rawalpindi, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro from Rawalpinid City to Faisalabad Sadr, Mahreen Faheem Abbasi from Gujjar Khan to Attock, Marzia Saleem from Attock to Gujjar Khan, Adnan Farid from Bhalwalpur to Murree and others.