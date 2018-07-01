Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that the party will win majority seats in the general elections scheduled on July 25.

Addressing a public gathering in connection with the upcoming general polls at PK-58 Nissatta village in Charsadda district, he said that ANP is competing with those who have nothing to do with ideological politics.

There is no room for hypocrisy in politics. The preparations for general elections are in full swing and ANP will win and form government in the province, as people of the province had attached high hopes to the party, he said.

He alleged that those who deceived the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with hollow slogans of ‘change’ have actually done nothing for the welfare of common people. The PTI-led government had fulfilled not a single promise made to the people of the province.

Asfandyar accused the MMA leadership of making an electoral alliance just to enter into power corridor rather than serving the masses. The MMA president Maulana Fazlur Rehman is only interested in gaining power and being part of every government, he added.

People of the province were well aware of the fact that JUI-F and JI were playing with their feelings by using religion, he said.

He claimed that ANP was the only party which had allotted tickets to genuine workers, while other political parties had awarded tickets to those who had either landed through parachute or changed their loyalties time and again. It means that parties were only interested in fielding electables, ignoring ideological workers, which was regrettable.

He asked party workers to disseminate party’s message of peace to every corner of the province, as no one could stop ANP from coming into power this time. He said that ANP had served and would service people of the province with more dedication.