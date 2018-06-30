Share:

A recent report disclosed that in a raid of Police on Saturday in Faisalabad city brought several people guilty in act of kidnapping and selling of newborns children the report further cleared that the several staff members of Allied Hospital were involved in this malpractice for almost 30 years and kidnapped and sold at least 1,200 newborns.

The act really put the entire nation in shocks since no one thinks or believe that people like doctors can be involved in such kind of cruel act. I really appreciate the police for such an appreciable task which is really beneficial for the city also for its residents and it is hoped that the police and concern authorities never be tired to act upon those cruel people who are only cruse upon humanity. It is my humble request to the law makers to not let these people without punishment since punishment can bring the people on right path.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbut, June 9.