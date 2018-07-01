Share:

Rawalpindi - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday rejected the bail pleas of two men accused in the murder case of a school girl Areeba Qadeer.

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 2 Special Judge Salman Baig dismissed the bail applications of Kashif Javed and Moheen Safdar during a trial.

The suspects were involved in killing a school girl Areeba Qadeer and injuring three others in a brazen armed attack on a school van in Kotli Sattian on April 12, 2018. According to the prosecution, the two men Kashif Javed and Moheen Safdar are involved in murdering a 16 year old girl Areeba Qadeer and maiming three other girls by opening indiscriminate firing on a school van carrying students in Kotli Sattian.

An FIR was registered at the Police Station (PS) Kotli Sattian and the Police held two killers during a raid in Azad and Jammu Kashmir, the prosecution added. The prosecution prayed to the court to reject the bail applications of the accused. Opposing the arguments of production, the defence lawyer told the Court that his clients are innocent and had nothing to do with the case. He requested the Court to grant his clients a bail in the murder case.

After listening to the arguments of both parties, ATC No 2 Special Judge Salman Baig rejected the bail applications of the accused. The court ordered the police to reproduce the accused on July 11 for further proceeding. On the other hand, police have submitted a complete challan before the court in the murder case.