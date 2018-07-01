Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticised the caretaker government’s move to increase the prices of petroleum products and asked it not to take any such decision.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PPP chairman expressed concern over the reports that the caretaker government is going to increase the prices of petroleum products and advised it to concentrate on ensuring free and fair elections instead of putting more economic burden on the masses.

Bilawal Bhutto asked the caretaker government to immediately stop any move aimed at increasing the petrol prices.

PPP CHIEF BEGINS ELECTION CAMPAIGN IN LYARI

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari began his election campaign by inaugurating the central election office in NA-246-Lyari on Saturday.

The area is considered a stronghold of the PPP. In the last election, the PPP won both national and provincial assembly seats in the area.

The PPP chairman was accompanied by former chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Nabeel Gabol, Khalil Hoath and other PPP leaders. Soon after hearing the news of Bilawal’s visit to the constituency, a large number of PPP activists gathered at the election office and welcomed him with rose petals and slogans in favour of the party.

Addressing the workers at the election cell, the party chairman asked for support from Lyariites and said that he wanted to work with them in resolving the issues of the area. “This is my birthplace and I want support from the Lyariites in resolving issues of the city,” he said.

Before visiting his constituency, Bilawal visited the Dargah of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi, offered fateha and showered rose petals at his mausoleum on Saturday. He also visited the Dargah of Hazrat Mohammad Shah Dulha Sabzwari and offered fateha at his mausoleum in Karachi’s Lyari area on Saturday. The party chairman would visit parts of the province in the next five days and later hold a public gathering in Sadiqabad in Punjab. It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal Bhutto is the face of PPP in the 2018 election campaign. Separately, Ali Raza Shah, grandson of GM Syed from Jamshoro district, called on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House and announced joining the PPP on Saturday.

Former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP leader Malik Asad Sikandar were also present on the occasion.

Ali Raza Shah is former tehsil nazim of Manjhand, son of former MPA Ameer Haider Shah and grandson of GM Syed.

Also, he offered condolences to the families of six persons who drowned near Gaddani during Eid holidays more than a week ago.

Accompanied by former chief minister Murad Ali Shah and other PPP leaders, the PPP chairman visited the residence of the victims, met their bereaved families and sympathised with them for the unbearable losses.