Share:

It refers to the recent news report that the Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates had called the Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and acknowledged military’s supporting efforts to eliminate polio from Pakistan which has been failed to prevent this dangerous disease from several years.

It indicates a positive news for Pakistan which would be supported by the richest person of the world for the prevention of polio. We Pakistani love to appreciate his tremendous efforts and struggle towards this noble cause and assured him continued full cooperation in best interest of Pakistan.

Actually, the polio campaign and army’s role for eradication of the polio was not limited to Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) as it was given the task to prevent the disease from the entire country in order to make Pakistan a polio free country very soon. We hope that Bill Gates’ cooperation will provide us a positive results for prevention of the dangerous diseases and he would always stay for bringing changes for the world. Proud of you dear cooperative hero for your cooperation.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN,

Turbat, June 9.